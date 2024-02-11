Congress candidates’ announcement for Lok Sabha polls in February last week, says Saleem Ahmed

February 11, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The process of announcing candidates for the 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka for the ensuing General Elections will start from February last week, said the working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Saleem Ahmed in Mangaluru on Sunday, February 11.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Ahmed said district party observers, in consultation with the district party unit president and other office-bearers, have given a list of candidates with a minimum of four aspirants for each constituency.The party has done an internal survey and another survey of constituencies is on. “Candidates announcement was delayed because of Bharat Jodo Yatra (by Rahul Gandhi). We will announce names in phases starting from February last week.”

Ruling out refusal of some of the sitting MLAs to contest in the General Elections, Mr. Ahmed said party workers have to abide by decision of the party high command and contest if their names are announced.

The party is confident of winning a minimum of 21 seats as voters are impressed by the implementation of five guarantees by the government in its eight months of ruling. The Bharatiya Janata Party has started to feel jittery and hence it has started to place obstacles, including denial of legitimate grants from the Central government to the State. BJP’s lack of confidence has made Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the State now, he said.

All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the State-level Congress convention at the Sahyadri College grounds in Mangaluru on February 17 at 2 p.m. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala will attend the convention. District party unit presidents and other party leaders will attend the convention to discuss election-winning strategies, Mr. Ahmed said