Congress behaving as if law does not apply to its leaders: Jnanendra

Home Minister chides that party leaders for protesting against ED action

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said that Congress leaders and workers are behaving as if the law of the land is not applicable to them by indulging in protests against Enforcement Directorate action in summoning party leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning.

Responding to a query from reporters on the issue in Udupi, Mr. Jnanendra wondered whether the Congress is governed by a different set of law than the common man. Law applies equally to all. If a court summons a person, he should appear before court and give a statement. If one is found guilty, one will have to face the consequences of law or, if found innocent, the court will set one free.

When Enforcement Directorate summons Mr. Gandhi for questioning, he has to answer the questions posed. There is no need for other Congress leaders to take to the streets protesting against the action of a law enforcement agency.

Mr. Jnanendra said that people are watching these acts of the Congress leaders and they will teach an appropriate lesson to that party. It is already near extinct and such actions only will add to the party’s further fall, he said.

Regarding BJP leader Yashpal Suvarna of Udupi receiving life threats, the Home Minister said that the police are keeping a close watch on the developments. He will be safe, the Minister said.

Asked whether the State Government will demolish unauthorised structures of people indulging in violence and causing damage to public property on the lines of the action being taken by the Uttar Pradesh Government, Mr. Jnanendra said that the State Government has not thought on those lines. People in the State by and large adhere to the law of the land and there is no need to invoke such stringent measures, the Minister said.

There is no immediate move to ban organisations such as Popular Front of India, Campus Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India by the State Government, Mr. Jnanendra responded to another query. The State Government is periodically sending reports on their activities to the Centre and as and when it is felt necessary to ban them, steps will be taken in that direction, he added.

Mr. Jnanendra was in Udupi to attend the funeral of senior politician A.G. Kodgi at Amasebailu. Kodgi passed away on Monday.