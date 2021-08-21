Compulsory COVID-19 test for residents in containment zones in Udupi

The Udupi district administration will henceforth consider all persons residing in containment zones as primary contacts and will subject them to undergo COVID-19 tests compulsorily, said Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha.

Criminal cases will be filed against those who will refuse to undergo the test. Cases under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, will also be filed against such persons, he said in a statement on Thursday. The measure is to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district effectively.