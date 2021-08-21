Mangaluru

Compulsory COVID-19 test for residents in containment zones in Udupi

The Udupi district administration will henceforth consider all persons residing in containment zones as primary contacts and will subject them to undergo COVID-19 tests compulsorily, said Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha.

Criminal cases will be filed against those who will refuse to undergo the test. Cases under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, will also be filed against such persons, he said in a statement on Thursday. The measure is to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district effectively.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2021 12:10:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/compulsory-covid-19-test-for-residents-in-containment-zones-in-udupi/article36025547.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY