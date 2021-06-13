Complete lockdown in 17 gram panchayats till June 21

As part of steps to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 in rural areas in Dakshina Kannada, the district administration has decided to enforce complete lockdown in 17 gram panchayats between 9 a.m on Monday and 9 a.m. the following Monday.

In a notification on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that these [17] gram panchayats have 50 and more active positive cases. They are Neermarga and Konaje in Mangaluru taluk; Ujire, Charmadi, Naravi, Koyyuru, Mittabagilu, Malady, Neriya and Laila in Belthangady taluk; Aivarnadu, Amara Mudnuru, Kollamogaru, Guttigaru and Aranthodu in Sullia taluk and Subrahmanya and Savanuru in Kadaba taluk.

Dr. Rajendra said that except for work which are permitted, people will not be allowed to enter or leave villages in these panchayats. Members of the panchayat level task force will provide on payment basis the articles required by villagers. Tahsildars, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers, the Police and Panchayat Development Officers in these taluks have been asked to work in coordination to effectively enforce the lockdown guidelines.

Apart from allowing hospitals, pharmacies and laboratories to open, the Deputy Commissioner has permitted operation of milk booths of Karnataka Milk Federation. He has also allowed movement of vehicles of farmers in the morning and evening for depositing milk at milk cooperative societies. Petrol bunks near the State and National Highways have also been permitted to operate during the lockdown, Dr. Rajendra said in the notification.