Complaint filed after HJV event banner damaged

The Gangolli Police in Udupi district have registered a complaint by the Hindu Jagaran Vedike about a damage caused to its banner related to an event scheduled on October 2.

A local HJV leader, Vasu has, in his complaint, said that some miscreants have damaged the banner related to Durga Doud programme that was placed in the Dakuhithlu-Melgangolli area of Gangolli Police limits.

The banner was put up by Gangolli Primary Fishermen Cooperative Society. It was damaged in the early hours of Thursday.

Stating that this was an act of some miscreants with aim to create communal disturbance, Mr. Vasu asked the police to trace the accused and take necessary penal action.

The police said that they are going through footage from the CCTVs placed in the area and gathering other information to trace the accused. Additional police force has been deployed to maintain peace in the area.