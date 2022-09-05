Commit yourself to creating a new India: Sunil Kumar

Govt. is firm on strengthening the hands of teachers, says Minister

While affirming the commitment of the State government to strengthen the hands of teachers, Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Monday called upon teachers to commit themselves to creating a new India in their schools.

Speaking at a district level Teachers Day programme held at Vivekananda English Medium School in Puttur, Mr. Kumar said that with a dream to creating a new India, Prime Minister Narenda Modi is effectively governing the country by following principles that are being emulated by other countries. Teachers should join hands with the Prime Minister and take a vow to creating a new India in their schools.

Teachers Day should be celebrated as a day to look at preparations for creation of a new India, he said.

Member of Legislative Council S.L. Bhojegowda said that the State government should provide all facilities needed for providing quality education.

The Minister presented the district-level best teachers award to 21 teachers from primary and high school sections.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara and Deputy Director of Public Instruction K. Sudhakar were present.

‘Be a role model’

At the district-level function held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee auditorium at Rajatadri in Udupi, Udupi in-charge Minister S. Angara on Monday called upon teachers to follow the ideals of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and M. Visvesvaraya.

Mr. Angara said that Mr. Radhakrishnan, Sir Visvesvaraya and other luminaries have overcome economic and other hardships to make significant contribution to the growth of the nation. Their lives should be inspiration for all and worth emulating, he said.

The Minister said that with the receipt of awards, increases the responsibility of teachers and they should strive towards further excellence in their profession. Teachers should take up tasks that further improves the trust of people and helps in the overall development of society, he said.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat and Backward Classes Commission president K. Jayaprakash Hegde also spoke. As many as 17 teachers received the district-level best teachers award.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H. Prasanna and Deputy Director of Public Instruction Shivaraj participated in the function.