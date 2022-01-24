Commemorative coin in memory of Kavi Muddana

Kavi Muddana is the author of highly acclaimed Yakshagana works and epic poems

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel released a commemorative coin of ₹150 denomination brought out by the Union Finance Ministry in memory of Kannada poet late Muddana in Mangaluru on January 24.

The poet N. Lakshminarayanappa, who is popularly known as Kavi Muddana, lived in Nandalike village, Karkala taluk, Udupi district.The coin was brought out on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Kavi Muddana who was born on January 24, 1870. He died early, at the age of 31.

He is the author of highly acclaimed Yakshagana works and epic poems. His works in Kannada and in Sanskrit are known for their lyrical quality. Some of his major works include Ratnavathi Kalyana, Kumara Vijaya, Sri Rama Pattabhisheka, Sri Ramashwamedha and Adbhuta Ramayana.

According to a January 19, 2022 notification issued by the Union Ministry of Finance for the release of the coin, its metal composition is silver (50%), copper (40%), nickel (5%) and zinc (5%). Its circular diameter is 44 milimetre.The face of the coin has the lion of the Ashoka Pillar in the centre, with the legend ‘Sathyameva Jayathe’ (written in Hindi) inscribed below, flanked on the left by the word ‘Bharat’ in Devanagari script and on the right with the word ‘INDIA’ in English. It also had the rupee symbol and denomination value ‘150’ below the lion symbol.The reverse side of the coin has the image of Kavi Muddana in the centre. The inscription ‘Kavi Muddana Ki 150th Jayanthi’ in Hindi is depicted on the upper periphery of the coin and inscription ‘150th birth anniversary of Kavi Muddana’ in English is depicted on the lower periphery of the coin.

‘1870-2020’ is written below the image of Kavi Muddana.

Mr. Kateel said that the late poet was one of the greatest poets of Kannada.