Colleges under MU to offer B.Com Honors in Business Data Analytics

March 16, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The colleges affiliated to Mangalore University can offer B.Com Honors in Business Data Analytics from the academic year 2023-24 as the Academic Council of the university in its meeting on Thursday approved its syllabi.

The council approved the syllabi of the first and second semesters of the proposed course. It will enable the colleges to introduce this new course under the new National Education Policy.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of the university P.S. Yadapadithaya said that it is time for higher education institutes to make its conventional courses more relevant to the changing times by making required changes. Otherwise the institutes, especially the conventional ones, will lag.

Arebhashe kendra

The council approved the draft statute relating to the establishment of Arebhashe Samshodhana Kendra in the university.

The preamble of the draft said that arebhashe is a dialect, which is a variation of Kannada, prominently spoken by Gowda community people spread over Sullia and Kadaba taluks in Dakhina Kannada and Madikeri, Somwarpet and Virajpet taluks of Kodagu district and in the pockets of Bengaluru and Mysuru and in Bandaka area in Kasaragod district of Kerala. Arebhashe speaking people have their own folklore, culture, practices and celebrations. Therefore research on this dialect will shed light on their culture and heritage and their contribution to society. The State government which approved the proposal allocated a partial grant of ₹2 crore to the kendra in its Budget for 2022-23 and the fund was released on October 31, 2022 through an order.

Among the objectives of setting up the Kendra include to create an archive or repository of documents pertaining to Arebhashe’s history and culture, to bring out monographs on the various studies on the subject, including translations, dictionaries, cultural glossaries etc and to promote interdisciplinary research in arebhashe culture and heritage and to foster inter-language studies to promote national integration.

The council agreed with the educational qualification fixed to teach a skill development course – Financial Education and Investment Awareness – to degree courses under the NEP. Accordingly teachers with M Com/MBA/MA (Economics) and other social science teachers with adequate training in the concerned subject can teach the course. The particular course can be taught in the third or fourth semesters.

In addition, the council also approved the guidelines set for introducing value added courses to postgraduate students.

Registrar (administration) C.K. Kishor Kumar and Registrar (Evaluation) Raju Krishna Chalannavar were present.