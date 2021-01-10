Coast Guard rescues fishermen from Tamil Nadu

The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday rescued 11 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, including one with severe burns, from a fishing boat that caught fire after a cylinder blast 140 nautical miles from New Mangalore Port.
According to a press release, the Coast Guard Centre in Mumbai received a distress call at 10 a.m. from a professor, Antony Rai, about the Tamil Nadu fishing boat named IFB AVKM (IND -TN-15-MM-5297) being engulfed in fire.
Immediately, two offshore patrol vehicles Sanchet and Sujeet were sent towards the fishing boat. Message was also passed to two merchant ships that were near the fishing boat. The Coast Guard aircraft CG Dornier was diverted towards the fishing boat.
The offshore patrolling boats sailed at their maximum speed to reach the place at around 1 p.m. All the 11 fishermen, including the one who suffered third degree burns, were evacuated from the fishing boat.
The Coast Guard liaised with New Mangalore Port for berthing of the patrolling vessel that was bringing in the fishermen. Arrangement was made to shift the injured fishermen in an ambulance to the Government Wenlock Hosptial, the release said.
