CM lays foundation stone for building Patrika Bhavan at Moodbidri
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laid the foundation stone for constructing a Patrika Bhavan for Moodbidri Press Club at Moodbidri on Wednesday.
It will come up near the Inspection Bungalow in Moodbidri.
Mr. Bommai who unveiled a plaque on the occasion conveyed his good wishes to media fraternity.
Ministers V. Sunil Kumar, K Sudhakar, V. Somanna, Kota Srinivas Poojary, S. Angara, B. C. Nagesh, MLA Umanath A Kotian, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and president of Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists Srinivas Nayak Indaje and others were present.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.