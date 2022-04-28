Mangaluru

CM lays foundation stone for building Patrika Bhavan at Moodbidri

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laid the foundation stone for constructing a Patrika Bhavan for Moodbidri Press Club at Moodbidri on Wednesday.

It will come up near the Inspection Bungalow in Moodbidri.

Mr. Bommai who unveiled a plaque on the occasion conveyed his good wishes to media fraternity.

Ministers V. Sunil Kumar, K Sudhakar, V. Somanna, Kota Srinivas Poojary, S. Angara, B. C. Nagesh, MLA Umanath A Kotian, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and president of Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists Srinivas Nayak Indaje and others were present.


