‘C.M. Ibrahim will remain in Congress’

Senior politician C.M. Ibrahim will remain in the Congress and there is no question of him leaving the party, said Mangaluru MLA and former Minister U.T. Khader here on Saturday.

He told reporters that Mr. Ibrahim appears to be in a huff with the party as some of his aspirations had not been fulfilled. “It is with pain he has mentioned about leaving the Congress. I am certain he will not leave the party.” Mr. Ibrahim is a senior leader and is in touch with people in party high command. He would be pacified and retained in the party.

Mr. Khader said Mr. Ibrahim would certainly not join the Janata Dal (Secular), which had treated him badly. On Mr. Ibrahim’s statement that he had been neglected in the Congress, Mr. Khader said the Congress had given Mr. Ibrahim all the honour that he deserved. He was slated to be given more important responsibilities in the party, Mr. Khader added.

‘We are united’

The Congress was united and there were no groups in the State unit. “We are certain of winning majority of seats in the Assembly elections and form a government in Karnataka,” he said.