CM: We’re committed to strengthening local bodies

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Saturday that it was essential to strengthen local bodies for effective delivery of government schemes and programmes.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Holapu 2019’, a sports and cultural programme for members of zilla panchayats, taluk panchayats, and gram panchayats of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts at Viveka High School Grounds here. The event was organised by Kotathattu Gram Panchayat and Dr. Shivaram Karanth Foundation.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that decentralisation of power was essential for smooth governance. Hence, the State government was committed to the strengthening of the Panchayat Raj institutions. At the same time, it was essential to curb corruption. It was the duty of the panchayat members to work for the development of their respective constituencies, he said.

He said that it was a good initiative to hold a sports and cultural event for panchayat members of both districts. Such a programme would bring about talent among the members. Politics among the panchayat members should be limited only to elections. This programme was a good opportunity for panchayat members to forget their duties for a day and indulge in sports and cultural activities, Mr. Yediyurappa said.

K.S. Eshwarappa, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister, said that panchayat members should remember that they were elected by the people of rural areas. Their primary responsibility was to provide basic facilities to people of their constituencies. They should accord priority to the construction of toilets in all houses in the villages of their respective constituencies. Both the Union and State governments were giving priority to construction of toilets in villages.

The Centre was providing ₹20 lakh to every gram panchayat for the construction of a Solid and Liquid Waste Management Plant. This will resolve the problem of garbage disposal. The State government is giving importance to the installation of solar lamps in gram panchayat buildings, he said.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Ports and Fisheries, and Muzrai; Shobha Karandlaje, MP; Raghupati Bhat, MLA; and Dinakar Babu, ZP president; were among those present.