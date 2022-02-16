Clear encroachments on land meant for airport, officials told

Deputy Commissioner Avinash Rajendran Menon has directed officials concerned to remove encroachments and carry out fixation of boundary on land reserved for the proposed airport.

He was chairing a meeting in Raichur on Tuesday.

Dr. Menon said that the land in Egunur and surrounding villages near Yermarus in Raichur taluk were acquired for the airport but according to preliminary reports, some people have encroached upon land in Egunur village limits. Therefore, officials have to remove encroachments and protect the land after carrying out fixation of boundary.

“We are expecting grants in the coming annual budget for key projects, including the proposed airport. Hence, officials should clear encroachments in any government land and make it available for the project,” the Deputy Commissioner instructed the officials.

Responding to him, officials said that notices have already been issued against such encroachments and that they will clear them shortly. They also said that an inquiry in complaints related to land meant for the IIIT project is on and that they will dispose of all complaints soon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner K.R. Durugesh, Assistant Commissioner of Raichur Sub Division Rajanikanth, Tahsildar Hampanna Sajjan, Deputy Director of Land Records Rashmi and others were present.