Clean chit to Eshwarappa: Lies have prevailed, says Ramanath Rai

Senior Congress leader raises questions about credibility of the State police

The clean chit given to former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa in the case of suicide of contractor Santosh Patil has put a question mark on the credibility of the State police that has investigated the case, said senior Congress leader and former Bantwal MLA B. Ramanath Rai here on July 23.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Rai said there was clear statement by Mr. Patil before his death wherein he held Mr. Eshwarappa, the then Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, responsible for his death. “This is a dying declaration and none will give a false statement at the time of death. Moreover, Mr. Patil’s wife has also accused of Mr. Eshwarappa of harassing her husband that led to latter’s death. The (Udupi Town) police has failed to consider these statements and has filed a ‘B’ report. It is not truth but lies that have prevailed,” he reiterated.

Mr. Rai said family members of Mr. Patil were sceptical about the investigation by the Udupi Town police that kept Mr. Eshwarappa out of it. “Not even once did police call Mr. Eshwarappa for questioning. Because of political pressure, the (Udupi) police gave a clean chit to Mr. Eshwarappa.” Mr. Rai said the case should be independently be investigated under the supervision of a High Court Judge.

Stating that the clean chit given to Mr. Eshwarappa cannot be compared with the clean chit given to the then Home Minister K.J. George in the suicide of Deputy Superintendent of Police M.K. Ganapathy, Mr. Rai said Mr. George got a clean chit following investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation. “Modi’s CBI investigated the case (of Ganapathy suicide),” he said.

The Udupi Town police investigated the case of Mr. Patil and submitted a report before the 42 ACMM Court in Bengaluru on July 20 that they did not find any evidence about abetment by Mr. Eshwarppa to suicide of Mr. Patil.

Compensation

Mr. Rai also demanded compensation of Rs. 25 lakh to the family of 18-year-old Masood, who died following an assault in Sullia on July 21.