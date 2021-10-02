Class X student to get new house on

The house has been built in two months

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday, Mokshita, a Class X student from Government Secondary School at Irde Bettampady village of Puttur taluk, will get the keys of the new house that has been built in two months.

During a house visit by headmaster Narayan Nayak and other teachers in July, they noticed that the girl was living in a thatched hut covered by tarpaulin and there was no electricity connection.

Following discussion with Puttur Block Education Officer Lokesh and other officials, Mr. Narayan decided to seek funds from donors for construction of a new house. Mohammed Haji Kukkuvalli, district president of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, came forward to build the house. A wing of Rotary club came forward to build toilet. A few more people, including teachers, also contributed towards construction of the house.

Foundation stone for construction of the new house, which was on the place adjoining the old structure, was laid on August 15. The house has now come up with 570 sq. ft floor area. Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor will hand over the keys of the new house to Mokshita and her family members on Saturday.