City police resort to bounding process under CrPC to curb moral policing

June 03, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City Police have resorted to identify persons connected with moral policing, whether they had been accused or let off, in the last five years and initiate a bounding process under Section 116 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to promise good behaviour.

“We have began collecting information about such persons for the last five years. There may not be any case registered against them; but their mere alleged involvement in the case is sufficient to initiate the proceedings,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in the backdrop of Thursday night’s attack on college students at Someshwara Beach, the DCP said the CrPC provides for bounding process of a delinquent to sign a bond for good behaviour with security deposit. A taluk magistrate is empowered to conduct the proceedings while in a police commissionerate, the DCP is authorised to do so. This, according to Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, has hastened the bounding proceedings in Mangaluru.

If the bounded person violates the bond and indulges in breach of peace, either the surety amount would be forfeited or the person would be sent to judicial custody, Mr. Jain said. Repeated offenders could be externed out of the district too.

Mr. Jain said nine bounders, who had signed bonds for good behaviour for various reasons, have lost ₹1.9 lakh surety amount since January this year for violating the bond conditions. The police have also externed 62 persons on charges of breach of peace.