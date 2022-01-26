City corporation further simplifies process to issue online trade licence

Traders can obtain provisional trade licence immdiately after paying fee online, says Mayor

Mayor Premananda Shetty on Tuesday said that the Mangaluru City Corporation has further simplified the process of online renewal of trade licence enabling traders to get provisional trade licence without any delay.

Mr. Shetty told reporters here that over 14,000 traders who had renewed their licence in 2021-22 using the mobile application, MCC-Trade License, will soon get short message (SMS) notification on their registered mobile phone numbers. They may log in to the mobile App or website, www.mcctradelicence.com, and provide the file number at “track status” or “pending payment” window to complete online payment.

After payment is confirmed, applicants may download the Provisional Trade Licence from the App or the website that will be valid for a fortnight. During the fortnight, either the applicant or the health inspector can raise objections regarding incorrect/ invalid entries and if no objection are received, applicant can download the final licence. If there are any objections, they will be reviewed by the zonal officer or the health officer, the Mayor said.

Mr. Shetty said that traders need not visit the corporation offices for licence renewal as the entire process is done digitally. After the introduction of the online system last year, trade licence fee collection has almost doubled compared to the previous year’s. It has touched ₹10 crore so far. The Mayor noted that there are still about 7,000 traders who are not able to renew their licence for various reasons and efforts are on to bring them under the tax net.

Property tax

Mr. Shetty said that not all property owners in the city are able to make online property tax payment as the corporation is yet to have a comprehensive data base of property. Those who have bought new property may submit a copy of change of Khata to the corporation to help them pay tax online. Corporation personnel too will visit property to assist owners make online payment, during which time they will also verify self-assessment system of calculating tax.

Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that nearly 23,000 property owners have paid ₹7.04 crore tax since the online system was introduced in November last.