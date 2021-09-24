Circular one-way from Clock Tower to Clock Tower made official now

Police Commissioner issues orders based on corporation Commissioner’s letter

The circular one-way rule being enforced on a trial basis by Mangaluru City Traffic Police from Clock Tower to Clock Tower since over a month was on Thursday regularised with the Police Commissioner issuing a formal notification.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, who, as Additional District Magistrate, issued the orders, said that the Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner had written to him on September 16 seeking declaration of the Maidan Road from Clock Tower to Clock Tower via A.B. Shetty Circle, Hamilton Circle and Rao and Rao Circle as one-way. The corporation Commissioner had quoted a decision by a Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. meeting chaired by the Mayor on August 14.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) examined the letter of the corporation Commissioner and gave a report. The report said that the one-way traffic rule will help the smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the central business district (CBD). As many roads converge into Maidan Road at different places, one-way traffic will help smooth integration of traffic.

As there was not enough space for parking vehicles in the CBD, creation of one-way traffic will provide space for parking vehicles, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) stated in his letter. Since vehicles will operate in one direction without any obstacles, chances of accidents too will be reduced. Smart City has already undertaken works, including removal of medians and improving footpaths to facilitate one-way traffic.

As the area is in the CBD, the traffic volume in the region is bound to increase in the coming days and hence, one-way traffic is needed, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said.

Based on his report, the Police Commissioner declared the 550-metre Maidan Road between Clock Tower and A.B. Shetty Circle, 250 metres of Maidan Road between A.B. Shetty Circle and Hamilton Circle, 250 metres of Maidan Road from Hamilton Circle to Rao and Rao Circle and 450 metres of Maidan Road from Rao and Rao Circle to Clock Tower as one-way.