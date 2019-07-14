Cinema should enlighten people, says Girish Kasaravalli

Senior film director Girish Kasaravalli said here on Saturday that cinema should enlighten people and make the viewer think analytically.

He was addressing a gathering after releasing the book ‘Paddayi-Chitrakattida Kathe haagu Chitrakathe’, authored by award-winning film director Abhaya Simha at the University College.

The book, published by Akshara Prakashana of Heggodu, was released on the first anniversary of the release of the national award winning Tulu cinema ‘Paddayi’ directed by Mr. Simha. Its music track was also released on the occasion.

Mr. Kasaravalli said that ‘Paddayi’ has given a new twist to the Tulu cinema industry. It is a great contribution to Tulu cinema and a “changemaker”.

He said cinema should be viewed as a part of culture and literature and not from the perspective of only being commercial nature. When one considers it as part of the culture it helps understanding the cinema better.

Writer Gopalakrishna Pai, producer of ‘Paddayi’ Nityananda Pai, principal of the college Udayakumar Irvathur, and Mr. Simha spoke on the occasion.