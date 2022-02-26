Choose the party that responds to people’s needs: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader says he will tour the coast in the coming days to expose State Government’s ‘massive corruption’

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaih during a visit to Sayyid Muhammed Shareeful Madani Dargah at Ullal in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Congress leader says he will tour the coast in the coming days to expose State Government’s ‘massive corruption’

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged people in the coast to support political parties only after thoroughly studying their principles and policies. Stating that people in the coast make informed decisions, he urged them chose that party which responds to the needs of the general public, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was speaking at the convention of Congress party workers from Mudipu and Ullal blocks at Thokkottu near here. Extending his wishes for the upcoming Shivarathri festival, the former CM said he came the district to visit the Sayyid Madani Ullal Dargah during the Uroos celebrations.

In the coming days, he would visit every assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada to expose the BJP Government that was indulging in massive corruption.

Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that the State was becoming bankrupt even as developmental works have come to standstill during the BJP rule.

“We ran the administration for five years; but there was no personal allegation of corruption against any Minister.”

However, corruption has become rampant in the present regime with the contractors’ association itself writing to the Prime Minister about the 40% kickback in every project, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Mangaluru MLA and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader, former MLAs J.R. Lobo, Moideen Bava, Ullal Block Congress President Sadashiva Ullal and others were present.

Mr. Khader used to drive Mr. Siddaramaiah around during his visit to Ullal region and this time too, he took the former CM along with him.

Mr. Siddaramaiah later visited the Dargah and paid respects. Before his visit to Ullal area, Mr. Siddaramaiah visited the office of Varta Bharathi Kannada Daily in Mangaluru City and interacted with publishers and journalists.