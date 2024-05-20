GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Change in train timings for track maintenance

Published - May 20, 2024 06:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

There will be change in several train timings operating from Mangaluru and arriving to Mangaluru Central to facilitate track maintenance at various locations under the Palakkad division.

Train No. 22638 Mangaluru Central - Dr. MGR Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express journey commencing on May 23 from Mangaluru Central at 11.45 p.m. will be rescheduled to depart at 00.45 a.m. May 24.

Train No. 16603 Mangaluru Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Express journey commencing on May 21 from Mangaluru Central will be regulated by one hour 10 minutes en-route.

Train No. 16630 Mangaluru Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express journey commencing on May 21 from Mangaluru Central will be regulated by 55 minutes en- route.

Train No. 22638 Mangaluru Central - Dr. MGR Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express journey commencing on May 22 from Mangaluru Central will be regulated by 40 minutes en- route.

Train No. 22637 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central West Coast Superfast Express journey commencing on May 22 from Dr. MGR Chennai Central will be regulated by one hour 20 minutes en- route.

Train No. 22637 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central West Coast Superfast Express journey commencing on May 25 and on June 1 from Dr. MGR Chennai Central will be regulated by one hour 50 minutes en- route.

Train No. 12686 Mangaluru Central - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express journey commencing on May 25 from Mangaluru Central will be regulated by one hour 30 minutes en- route.

Train No. 16603 Mangaluru Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Express journey commencing on May 25 from Mangaluru Central will be regulated by one hour en- route.

Train No. 16630 Mangaluru Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express journey commencing on May 25 from Mangaluru Central will be regulated by 40 minutes en- route.

Train No. 22638 Mangaluru Central - Dr. MGR Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express journey commencing on May 27 from Mangaluru Central will be regulated by 50 minutes en- route, a Southern Railway release said.

Karnataka / Mangalore / Roads and Rails / indian railways / railway / travel and commuting / public transport / Palakkad / Kerala

