CEZ soon for development of Uttara Kannada: Jagadish Shettar

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has said that the State government will soon take steps to form a coastal economic zone (CEZ), to facilitate industrial development, in Uttara Kannada district.

Speaking to presspersons in Karwar on Friday, after interaction with industrialists of Uttara Kannada and officials of the Department of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Shettar said that along with the zone, there will be a regional planning authority to ensure industrial development in the region.

“The State government has taken a keen interest in this regard and shortly after following the due procedure, the coastal economic zone will be declared. The zone will cover Murdeshwar and Karwar and there will be no land acquisition for the purpose. Tourism development will also be ensured,” he said.

The Minister said that the infrastructure scenario in Uttara Kannada will undergo a drastic change in the coming days, with an upgrade of the port and the construction of an airport.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had shown an interest in the development of Belikeri port, in Ankola taluk of the district, which had already been announced in the Union budget.

“With regard to the Belikeri port and the airport, a spot inspection has already been done. Shortly, the issue will be taken up and discussed at the government level,” he said.

The Minister said that there was a need to focus on the industrial development in Uttara Kannada.

He said that the objective was to give preference to backward taluks in the district for setting up the industries. “It will not only help Uttara Kannada district, but also the other districts of North Karnataka.”