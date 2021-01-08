Centre of Excellence in Naturopathy to be inaugurated today

Union Minister for Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik will inaugurate the new building of Centre of Excellence in clinical Research for Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences at the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunathewhswara College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences and Hospital in Ujire near Dharmasthala on Saturday.
While the new building will be inaugurated at Shanthivana, Ujire at 10 a.m., it will be followed by a stage programme at Amruthavarshini Sabha Bhavana in Dharmasthala. Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade will preside over the programme that will be attended by Harish Poonja, MLA, K. Harish Kumar, Prathap Simha Nayak, MLCs, and others, said a release here.
The Centre of Excellence has come up with grants from the Ministry of Ayush and offers training in leadership, research and best practices in Naturopathy and Yoga. It would help the institution to take research to International standards and grow on a par with other prestigious research institutions in the country.
With the opening of the Centre on Saturday, the Dharmasthala institute will be the first in the country to be recognised by the Ministry.
The COE status would offer the college help to establish the research centre, procurement of equipment for laboratories, treatment wing, and a 60-bed hospital for three years along with manpower.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath