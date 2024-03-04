Caste census report is comprehensive, it has recommendations for uplifting of all communities: Jayaprakash Hegde

March 04, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The caste census report that has been submitted to the government is a comprehensive one and has recommendations to uplift all communities, said K. Jayaprakash Hegde, the former chairperson of Karnataka State Backward Classes’ Commission in Udupi on Monday, March 4.

Mr. Hegde submitted the Socio-Economic and Educational survey report, popularly know as caste census report, to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on February 29 when his term came to an end.

In the ‘Meet the Press’ held at Udupi Press Club, Mr. Hegde said 1.66 lakh enumerators, including 1.33 lakh teachers and other officials, have participated in the survey. Deputy Commissioners of each district have ensured proper collection of information. He and other members of the commission have visited places to personally see the socio-economic and educational conditions of people from different communities. “So no one can comment and say that the survey is done unscientifically,” he said.

When pointed to the claim of Siddaganga Swami, the head of Siddaganga Mutt, that the survey was done without visiting every household, Mr. Hegde said the survey covered 97% of the population as per the 2011 census. The survey has 54 components and one among them was caste, he said.

Denying allegations of deliberate undercounting of the dominant Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities in the survey, Mr. Hegde said the ‘leaked’ part of the survey recommendations available on social media was incomplete. Details of all the castes that have been surveyed have not come to fore.

Mr. Hegde said services of experts have been taken to prepare the report, wherein various indicators have been considered. The report has been prepared to give justice to all communities. Justifiable recommendations have been made to uplift several microscopic communities, which are voiceless. ‘‘I hope the State government, which accepted the report, will bring it to the cabinet for discussion and implement its recommendations,’’ he said.

Asked whether he will join any political party and contest in the Lok Sabha election, Mr. Hegde said he is still contemplating on the matter.