GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case filed against Jayaprakash Hegde for violating model code of conduct

The administrative committee and Hegde have been accused of holding a public meeting at the daivasthana till 11.30 p.m. on March 26

March 29, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Shirva police in Udupi district have registered a case against K. Jayaprakash Hegde, whom the Congress has declared as its candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, and the administrative committee of Jaarandaya daivasthana at Shirva for violating the model code of conduct.

They have been accused of holding a public meeting at the daivasthana till 11.30 p.m. on March 26. The First Information Report has named Mr. Hegde as accused number 1 and the committee as accused number two.

The Kaup flying squad team member of the Election Commission Vincent Vindod D’Souza had complained to police in this regard.

The complainant said that when he visited the daivasthana at 12.30 a.m. on March 27 he found that the daivasthana did not have any programme connected with the “jatra” late on March 26. However, the management committee of the daivasthana, knowing that the model code of conduct was in force, held the meeting by involving Mr. Hegde, who is the probable candidate of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. Thus, there was an undue influence on people and they violated the model code of conduct.

The police registered the case under Section 171 H of Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (a) of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988 and Section 123 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha / Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.