Cardiologists want CPR training as part of school syllabus

A group of cardiologists from KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, have expressed the need to include cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as part of syllabus for high school students.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Head of Department of Cardiology of the hosptial Padmanabha Kamath said CPR gives more chances for survival of a person who has suffered cardiac arrest. “Though we know about CPR and seen it on the You Tube, not many come forward to do it. There is a need for people, starting from high school students, to have hands-on training about CPR. “The CPR has to be done within two minutes of cardiac arrest,” he said.

Interventional Cardiologist Narasimha Pai said doctors and paramedical staff of KMC held sessions in 22 schools to train teachers and high school students in CPR as part of the month long campaign from September first week, which was held as part of World Heart Day celebration. “The CPR training is an ongoing thing and it is necessary to make it as part of syllabus,” he said. CPR training session was also held at 14 apartments in the city and also at work places of different companies in and around Mangaluru, he added.

Cardaic Electro physiologist Maneesh Rai said it is important to know the symptoms of cardiac arrest and immediately do CPR before sending the patient to the hospital. Interventional cardiologist Rajesh Bhat and Cardio Thorasic Surgeon Harish Raghavan spoke about facilities at the KMC Hospital in treating cardiac problems. Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Saghir Siddiqui also spoke.

Meanwhile, the Department of Cardiology, Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery and Community Medicine of Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, Manipal, organised a heart screening camp on Thursday. It also unveiled a unique art sculpture to create heart health awareness.