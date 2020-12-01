Car Street to be re-opened for two-wheelers today

The busy Car Street in the city which had been closed for traffic for the last two months for road development and associated works will be opened for two-wheelers on Tuesday, according to Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath. Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. has taken up the road development project between the Venkataramana Temple Square and Balaji Junction at an estimated cost of ₹ 17 crore under the Smart City Mission. The project comprises replacing 1.8 km-long old underground drainage pipeline, upgrading the tar road as a concrete road, construction of storm-water drains, footpaths and provision for laying utility lines and beautification works.
Speaking to media persons after inspecting the project works on Monday, the MLA said that except the storm-water drain, footpath, electricity-related and beautification works, the carriage way (where vehicles operate) works have been completed. Hence, the road will be opened only for two-wheelers on December 1. It is for the convenience of people in general and traders. Thanking people for their cooperation during the implementation of the works, he said that the pending works would be completed at the earliest to ensure that all types of vehicles are allowed on the upgraded road within the next one week.
