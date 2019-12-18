Car Street likely tobe developed asHeritage Walk Road

Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) has planned to develop the 1.1-km stretch of Car Street, from Karnad Sadashiva Rao Road to Kulur Ferry Road Junction, near Srinivas Theatre, as a Heritage Walk Road with a view to tap the heritage value of the stretch that is dotted with many temples.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath told reporters here on Tuesday that the Heritage Walk Road would encompass many temples, including Sharavu Sri Maha Ganapathi Temple, Lakshmi Narasimha Mutt, Umamaheshwara Temple, Venkataramana Temple and Sri Samsthana Gokarna Parthagali Mutt.

Mr. Kamath said that ₹ 14.59 crore is planned to be spent on the project, whose draft detailed project report was submitted to MSCL on December 3. The final report is expected by December 25. The road would be developed to highlight the local heritage, the MLA said.

The project comprises construction of proper footpaths on the entire stretch, erection of decorative street lighting and face-lift to temple facades to highlight their heritage value, among others. A detailed meeting of architects, city planners and local stakeholders was recently conducted to elicit their views and take the project forward. More feedback would be gathered in the next 10 days to fine tune the proposal before going ahead with its implementation, he said.

Mr. Kamath said that during Monday’s Smart City project progress review meeting, he had suggested to MSCL Chairman and District Secretary V. Ponnuraj to extend the scope of the Heritage Walk stretch to Lower Car Street as well. The move would provide an alternative entry point to the city once the proposed river-front development work was implemented in phases, he noted.

The MLA said that if the additional proposal was accepted, it would help tap the heritage value of tile factories on the Sulthan Batheri Road stretch. He added that officials were working out modalities on how to implement it. Upon merging the Heritage Walk Road project with river-front development project, the city would get a minimum three more entry/exit points — Sulthan Batheri, Lower Car Street and Bunder — thereby reducing congestion on other roads.