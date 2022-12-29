HamberMenu
CAMPCO to enlighten arecanut growers on cultivation of medicinal plants

December 29, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
CAMPCO president A. Kishor Kumar Kodgi speaking at a programme on promoting cultivation of medicinal plants at Bajagoli, near Karkala in Udupi district on December 29.

CAMPCO president A. Kishor Kumar Kodgi speaking at a programme on promoting cultivation of medicinal plants at Bajagoli, near Karkala in Udupi district on December 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Limited (CAMPCO), Mangaluru will enlighten arecanut growers on the scope for commercial cultivation of medicinal plants in their plantations, its president A. Kishor Kumar Kodgi said on Thursday, December 29.

Speaking at a programme on promoting cultivation of medicinal plants of Western Ghats species at Bajagoli, near Karkala, he said that the CAMPCO had over 1.30 lakh farmer members. Commercial cultivation of medicinal plants is possible in arecanut plantations and it is also possible to earn profit from the sale of medicinal plants. The cooperative will encourage their cultivation in arecanut plantations by enlightening farmers.

Mr. Kodgi said that it is the duty of all to protect the bio-diversity of the Western Ghats area and not only the forest department. There is a need to stop mining and quarrying in the Western Ghats.

Karnataka State Medicinal Plants Authority, Karnataka Biodiversity Board and CAMPCO had organised the National Medicinal Plants Board sponsored programme.

Speaking on the occasion Sudarshan G.A., Chief Executive Officer, Karnataka State Medicinal Plants Authority said that farmers can cultivate medicinal plants as an inter-crop in their plantations and earn profit. Medicinal plants are processed in laboratories and used in ayurveda, unani and homeopathy treatments. It has now emerged as an economic activity with scope for exports.

Anitha S. Arekal, Member Secretary, Karnataka Biodiversity Board said that by cultivating medicinal plants, bio-diversity can also be retained. Medicinal plants are in great demand now.

Ganapathi K., Deputy Conservator of Forests, Kudremukh Wildlife Division said that more number of medicinal plants will be cultivated in forest department nurseries. Newly recruited staff members of the department should be enlightened on the medicinal plants for their conservation.

