Mangaluru

CAMPCO launches two new eclair products

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd (CAMPCO) launched its two new eclair products on Tuesday.

President of the cooperative S. R. Satishchandra launched the cardamom-flavoured eclair and honey-flavoured creamy eclair in the cooperative’s chocolate factory at Puttur.

Mr. Satishchandra told The Hindu that the cooperative will initially produce 200 tonnes of the two new products. The production will be scaled up depending on the market demand.

The production of new eclairs began about 10 days ago, he said, adding that they were released to the market on Tuesday.

