Call to include more procedures under AB-ArK

The district administration will hold a meeting with health professionals on March 17 and recommend to the State government for inclusion of more treatment procedures under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka health insurance scheme, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra here recently.
During the Karnataka Development Programme Review Committee meeting, District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said people are demanding inclusion of more treatment procedures in the AB-ArK health insurance scheme.
District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy said 1,650 treatment procedures were covered so far. It was for the State government to include more treatment procedures in the scheme, he said.
Earlier, Dr. Rajendra said most of the empanelled hospitals have charged as the rates prescribed under the scheme. There were complaints against few hospitals of charging over and above prescribed rates and action was being taken to recover the amount.
Inclusion of more treatment procedures and other issues will be discussed during the meeting with health professionals from empanelled hospitals on March 17, Dr. Rajendra said.
When MLC S.L. Bhoje Gowda and MLA U.T.Khader expressed the need for the government to pay compensation to the family members of government teacher Padmakshi N., who died following COVID-19, Mr. Poojary said shortly ₹6.42 lakh will be released by Chief Minister’s Relief fund, which was the cost incurred for her treatment .
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath