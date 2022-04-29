Bus driver sentenced to two years

The First Additional Civil Judge and JMFC, Udupi, Shyam Prakash, sentenced Prabhakar, driver of a private bus, to two years of imprisonment on finding him guilty of rash and negligent driving of the bus that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Prabhakar, who was driving a Canara Tourist bus, was accused of hitting pedestrian Nagaraj at Santekatte of Puttur village in Udupi taluk on the morning of January 9, 2017. Nagaraj died on the spot.

The Magistrate sentenced him to two years and also imposed fine of ₹10,000.

Similarly, the Magistrate sentenced Pratap Sudershan Shetty to two years and imposed a fine of ₹11,5000 on finding him guilty of rash and negligent riding of his two-wheeler. He was accused of hitting another two-wheeler near Robosoft on October 21, 2017 that resulted in the death of the woman who was riding the other two-wheeler.