Build a peaceful India: Bishop

Bishop of Udupi Catholic Diocese Rev. Gerald Isaac Lobo said on Friday that it was essential for every person to contribute for peace in society and help in building a peaceful India.

He was speaking at a Christmas meet organised by the Udupi Catholic Diocese at the Bishop House here. Dr. Lobo said that the birth of Jesus Christ was a ray of hope when there was a lot of violence in society.

The message of peace and compassion given by Jesus Christ was eternal. Wherever there was peace, there was harmony, he added.

“Udupi district has always followed the path of peace. We should pray for peace to prevail here always. All people should contribute to peace. Let us all become the instruments and messengers of peace. Let us all build a peaceful India,” he said.

It was essential to tackle the problems in society such as violence, exploitation and unemployment. The diocese had decided to dedicate the year 2020 to ensuring basic facilities to the poor.

“Our diocese will try to provide financial help for those owning land but not having money to build houses. Under the Sparsh programme, we will create awareness on cancer. We will also hold health check-up camps in the entire district next year,” Dr. Lobo said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Chandra, who was the chief guest, said that the festival of Christmas was eagerly awaited by everyone. This festival gave the message of peace and harmony to society.

“Let there be peace and harmony in society in 2020,” he said.

Fr. Chethan Lobo, who welcomed the gathering, delivered the introductory remarks. S.G. Kurya, senior journalist, was felicitated on the occasion. Fr. Valerian Mendonca, parish priest of Mother of Sorrows Church, Fr. Royson Fernandes, Michael Rodrigues, were present.