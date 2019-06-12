Bridge under Shala Samparka Sethu project benefits students

The very first interaction by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy during a review meeting of the Public Works Department on Tuesday was with students and residents of Kunthurumajalu, Arbi village in Puttur taluk, where a minor bridge across a stream has been built under the Shala Samparka Sethu programme of the government benefiting students.

Mr. Kumaraswamy interacted with them through video conferencing facility arranged by the PWD from project areas. About 25 students and 50 households in the region, who, otherwise, had to depend upon a “Pala” (a makeshift footbridge), stand to benefit from the permanent structure. The students, who were present during the interaction, thanked the Chief Minister and the government for the work.

The Chief Minister had announced Shala Samparka Sethu project perturbed by the death of a few students during last monsoon, while they were crossing makeshift footbridges either on their way to school or back home. During the meeting, Mr. Kumaraswamy asked the PWD to expedite the project and complete work on all bridges at all identified places.

Target

The PWD in Dakshina Kannada has set a target of building 214 minor bridges under the project with a minimum width of 1.2 m to a maximum width of 3 m and at a cost of ₹ 2 lakh and above.

Executive Engineer Yashavanth Kumar S. told The Hindu that 31 bridges have been completed as of now and another 43 are in advanced stages of completion. The district was given ₹ 30 crore grant for the project. The department would take up construction of another 107 bridges soon, Mr. Yashavanth added.

The 2.5-m-wide and 6-m-long bridge at Kunthurumajalu was built at a cost of ₹ 10.1 lakh. While the maximum water level under the bridge would be 2 m, it stands .85 m above the maximum level and can facilitate movement of light vehicles of up to 4 tonnes of laden weight.

Work on the bridge started on March 4 and was completed by May 30. Engineers Pramod, Ramesh and others were present during the video conference.