Book ‘Namma Nimmolage’ released

Namma Nimmolage, a collection of thoughts authored by Vasanth Kumar Perla, writer and retired programme head, All India Radio, Mangaluru, was released here on Sunday.

P.S. Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor, Mangalore University, released the book at a programme organised by Kannada Balaga, Mangaluru, and University College, Hampanakatte, Mangaluru.

Prof. Yadapadithaya said Namma Nimmolage was like a reflection of the present. A third angle could be generated only through communication between the two, he noted.

Introducing the work, Nagaveni Manchi, Assistant Professor, P. Dayananda Pai Sathish Pai Government First Grade College, said the book is a package that pictures care of kids, thoughts of youth, the daily lives of families and life in old age.

Mr. Perla defined his work as a reflection of loneliness and worldliness. Principal M.A. Udaya Kumar, Kannada Department Head T. Rathnavathi, Balaga president M.R. Vasudeva and others were present.