Mangaluru

Bommai visiting Udupi tomorrow

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will attend various functions in Udupi on Wednesday.

Mr. Bommai will arrive at the airport here at 10 a.m. Later, he will proceed to Udupi.

He will lay the foundation stone for a building for Poornaprajna Degree College on the premises of Poornaprajna Evening College at 11 a.m. The Chief Minister will visit New Marigudi Temple in Kaup at 12.30 p.m.

Later, he will attend a function at Poornaprajna Auditorium in Udupi at 1 p.m.

He will inaugurate a community hall and a skill development centre and then, will perform bhoomi puja for a road project of the Public Works Department at Kuntala Nagar at 2.30 p.m.

Mr. Bommai will return to Bengaluru by air via Mangaluru at 5.30 p.m.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2021 8:10:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/bommai-visiting-udupi-tomorrow/article36947929.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY