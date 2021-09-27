Blue print to be prepared for products with export potential

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Monday said that the administration will prepare a blueprint for the export of special products, including art crafts and food items, in the coming days.

He was speaking after inaugurating an exporters conclave organised by the District Industries Centre on the occasion of Vanijya Saptaha being organised by the Union Ministry of Commerce.

Mr. Rao said that cashew is being exported from the district on a large scale. However, there are several products, including art crafts, food items and marine produce, other than cashew that can be exported. Entrepreneurs should focus on these items too and the administration will help them through branding and providing export blue print.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the administration will extend all support to exporters to obtain necessary clearance at the State and the national level for their activities. Issues concerning industries in the district are being addressed through the single window system, he added.

Lead Bank Canara Bank’s General Manager Rama Nayak said that entrepreneurs should concentrate on products other than cashew and marine produce, for which there are abundant opportunities. The district has good transport facilities, including road, rail, air and water, he said and added that the bank will extend all support to entrepreneurs.

Chief Executive Officer of Technical Consultancy Services Organisation, Karnataka, Ramanand Nayak, Karnataka Cashew Producers Association president Santhosh D’Silva, Udupi Chamber of Commerce president Krishna Rao Kodancha, District Small Industries Association president Prashanth Baliga and District Industries Centre joint director Gokuldas Nayak and others were present.