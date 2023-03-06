BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Dakshina Kannada from March 11

March 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold its Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Dakshina Kannada from March 11 to 13, said district BJP president Sudershan Moodbidri here on Monday.

He told reporters that the yatra will start from Sullia town on March 11 with a roadshow at 3 p.m. In the evening there will be a public meeting at Puttur at 5 p.m. On March 12, there will be roadshows at Belthangady at 10.30 a.m. and in Bantwal at 3 p.m. There will be a public meeting in Surathkal at 5 p.m. On March 13, there will be a roadshow in Mangaluru at 10.30 a.m. and in Moodbidri at 3 p.m.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa are among the leaders who will participate in the yatra, he said.

Mr. Moodbidri said different morchas of the party are holding conventions across the district. On March 5, convention of ST Morcha was held in Puttur. There will be convention SC and Mahila Morchas in Mangaluru City North Assembly constituency on March 17, followed by Raita Morcha convention in Bantwal on March 18. Another convention of Mahila Morcha will be held in Sullia Assembly constituency on March 19. The Yuva Morcha convention will be held in Mangaluru on March 20. On the same day (March 20), another convention of SC Morcha will be held in Belthangady assembly constituency. The last will be the convention of SC and OBC Morchas in Manglauru City South Assembly constituency on March 23.

District BJP spokesperson Ravishankar Mijar said during the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra and conventions of different morchas, the party will collect opinion of people about their aspirations from the new BJP government. People can drop in their suggestions in the boxes that will be carried during the Yatra and also kept at party conventions and meetings. A separate vehicle will be moving to different parts of the district for this purpose. People can also send their suggestions to 8595158158.

Mr. Mijar said the suggestions will be compiled and sent to the State party office. These suggestions will form part of local manifesto that the party will release for the each assembly constituency. The local manifesto will be in addition to the state manifesto that the party will release, Mr. Mijar said.