BJP, VHP protest against police slapping cases on MLAs, VHP leader and city councillors

February 20, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - MANGALURU

Activists of Bharatiya Janata Party and Vishwa Hindu Parishad carried out separate protests in Mangaluru on Monday against the action of the Mangaluru City Police in registering cases against Mangaluru City MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell and two city councillors, in connection with protest outside St. Gerosa School on February 12.

The BJP activists stood on the pavement near Clock Tower Circle and raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans. Addressing the protesters, senior BJP leader Harikrishna Bantwal said Mr. Kamath and two city councillors took part in the protest outside the school on February 12 in support of demand of parents for action against alleged derogatory references on Lord Ram and Hindu religion reportedly made by English teacher Sister Prabha. Neither Mr. Kamath nor other BJP activists made any derogatory references about Christianity nor the school during the protest.

By accusing Mr. Kamath and two city councillors, and Dr. Shetty and Mr. Pumpwell, who were not at the protest, among others, of promoting enmity among groups, Mr. Bantwal said the government has indeed demeaned all those who raised their voice against reported misconduct of the teacher. If the State government does not withdraw the case, the BJP will take the issue across the state. The people will give a fitting reply to the ‘communal mindset’ of Congress government. The city police should register the compliant filed by parents against Sister Prabha, he said.

BJP leader and former Chairman of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Ravishankar Mijar also spoke.

A large number of policemen were placed to prevent BJP activists from entering the main road. Some activists tried to enter the road by breaking the police cordon. The police took them away and released them later.

Similar protest was done earlier in the day by the VHP and Bajrang Dal activists.

Inquiry begins

Meanwhile, S. Akash, Additional Commissioner, Department of School Education, Kalaburagi Division, began his inquiry into the controversy surrounding the reported alleged derogatory statement of Sr. Prabha. Following a demand for setting up a fact-finding committee into the controversy, the State government recently issued orders asking Mr. Akash to inquire into the issue.

On Monday, Mr. Akash visited the office of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction, which is inquiring into the compliant by parents against Sr. Prabha, who has been placed under suspension by the school.