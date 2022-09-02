BJP State core panel told to reach out to people

Prime Minister Narenda Modi who held an informal talk with the State core committee members of the BJP during his visit to the city on Friday asked them to give wide publicity to welfare programmes of the double engine government and ensure that the achievements of the government reached every household.

According to the BJP, Mr. Modi met them at the cruise lounge of New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) at Panambur while returning from an official programme at the Goldfinch City Grounds at Bangra Kulur.

State president of the BJP and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel introduced the members of the committee to the Prime Minister.

Mr. Kateel said in a statement that the Prime Minister obtained details pertaining to the implementation of the welfare schemes of both the Union and State governments from the members.

BJP sources maintained that no political issues were discussed during the meeting as it was not the core committee meeting. Mr. Modi spent about 40 minutes with the members and he mainly asked them to reach out to people with the welfare programmes of the government.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Ministers Govind Karjol, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, B. Sriramulu and R. Ashok, the former Ministers K.S. Eshwarappa and C.T. Ravi and members Rajesh G.V., D.K. Aruna, Nirmal Kumar Surana and Arun Singh attended the meeting.