GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP activists attempt to storm district Congress offices in Mangaluru and Udupi

February 28, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The BJP workers staging a protest at Oscar Fernandes Circle (Brahmagiri Circle) in Udupi on Wednesday.

The BJP workers staging a protest at Oscar Fernandes Circle (Brahmagiri Circle) in Udupi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists on Wednesday attempted to storm the district Congress offices in Mangaluru and Udupi, as part of a protest against the alleged raising of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans by supporters of Rajya Sabha member Syed Nazir Hussain at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The BJP workers staging a protest in front of Congress Bhavan in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

The BJP workers staging a protest in front of Congress Bhavan in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The BJP Yuva Morcha activists raised slogans against the Congress and started to march towards the district Congress office at Mallikatta in Mangaluru. The police were in large numbers and they had placed barricades near the office. The activists attempted to break the police cordon and enter the office. The police took the BJP activists away in their vehicles and released them later.

The Congress activists were also present in significant numbers and they too raised slogans against the BJP.

In Udupi, the BJP activists held a protest near Brahmagiri Circle. Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, the BJP Yuva Morcha State secretary Vikhyat Shetty, and other leaders took part in the protest.

The police took the Udupi MLA and other activists to their custody when they attempted to break the police cordon and move towards Congress office.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.