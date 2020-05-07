Bison still camping in Mangaluru city

The second bison or Indian gaur which was sighted in Mangaluru on Wednesday is still camped in the jurisdiction of the city. It did not leave the city on Wednesday night, V. Karikalan, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Dakshina Kannada told The Hindu.

The animal has taken shelter in a semi-forest area behind the factory of Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers (MCF) Ltd in Panambur. It was seen last at 5.30 a.m. on Thursday, he said.

The forest department officials are keeping watch on the three exits from this forest area. It should come out from any one of the exits, he said.

“Our priority is to ensure that it should return to its natural habitat which could be Bajpe or Badaga Ekkar on the outskirts of the city on its own,” he said.

If it does not return on its own, maximum efforts will be made to drive it out, Mr. Karikalan said. He added that a veterinary doctor from the forest department from Shivamogga has arrived in the city to help in case of any emergency.

The animal is not in the heart of the city. It is easy for it to return to the outskirts from Panambur area.

The first Indian Gaur strayed into city on May 5 had died a few hours after it was tranquillised, captured and let into the forest in Charmadi Ghat area in the Western Ghats.