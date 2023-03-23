HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bids received for building a flyover at Nanthoor will be opened next week, says Kateel

Revamped Kavoor Lake under the smart city mission has been inaugurated

March 23, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, inaugurated the renovated Kavoor lake, in Mangaluru on March 21.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, inaugurated the renovated Kavoor lake, in Mangaluru on March 21. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Tuesday, March 21, that bids received for constructing a flyover at Nanthoor Junction in the city, will be opened next week.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the rejuvenated Kavoor lake under the smart city mission, Mr. Kateel said that building a flyover at Nanthoor is a pending demand.

He said that Dakshina Kannada received ₹28,000 crore for development projects, welfare schemes from the Union government from 2019-2023. The Kavoor lake has been redeveloped at a cost of ₹9 crore. It has a separate space earmarked for the immersion of Ganesha idols during Ganesha festival. It has a walking track, lighting facilities. Care has been taken to ensure that sewage water did not enter the waterbody.

A view of the renovated Kavoor lake.

A view of the renovated Kavoor lake. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The MP said that Mangaluru is witnessing many development development projects under the smart city mission.

Mangaluru will also a get a Vande Bharat train. It might take a year for it to become a reality due to some technical matters which are being addressed.

Y. Bharat Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, Mayor Jayananda Anchan and others took part in the function.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.