Bicycle rally, walkathon organised to create awareness on suicide

Society’s concern over preventing suicide and self-harming behaviour got a boost on Sunday with several organisations coming together to arrange a suicide awareness and prevention programme here.

A bicycle rally by members of Mangalore Bicycle Club (MBC) and a walkathon led by Susheg Lifeline (24 by 7 suicide prevention helpline, 0824-2983444), part of Susheg Charitable Trust, preceded the formal launch of Susheg helpline’s portal — www.suicidelifeline.in.

Nearly 40 members of MBC cycled starting from Indian Medical Association. The rally was flagged off by Sudhindra Rao, secretary, IMA, Mangaluru. They cycled through K.S. Rao Road, Lady Hill, Mannagudda, Bunts’ Hostel and Dr. Ambedkar Circle before reaching the venue — St. Aloysius College. Members of United Bikers’ Club, Mangaluru, guided the cyclists.

The walkathon was flagged off by Derick Lobo, retired WHO officer from St. Agnes’ College. Participants walked to the venue.

Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader launched the Susheg helpline portal.

Jagadish, consultant psychiatrist, Abhaya Hospital; Gurukiran, singer and music director; Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, Vice Chancellor, Nitte (Deemed to be University); Dionysius Vaz, Rector, St. Aloysius Institutions; Melwin Pinto from Sarang Radio; Santhosh Prabhu from the Department of Psychiatry, K.S. Hegde Medical Academy; and others were present.

Department of Psychiatry, K.S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangalore Bicycle Club, United Bikers Mangalore, Susheg Lifeline, St. Agnes College, St. Aloysius College, Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, Indian Medical Association, Association of Medical Consultants and Rotary Club of Mangalore Mid Town were part of Sunday's event.

Susheg Charitable Trust’s Centre for Community Mental Health is working towards preventing suicide and other self-harm. While the helpline has bee working for two years, the lifeline portal was launched on Sunday. The Trust aims at promoting good mental health, creating awareness about suicide, reaching out to those in need, sensitising people towards mental illness, and creating a support system and network to prevent suicide-related deaths.