Bhat: Arrangements for ‘pura pravesha’ in final stages

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, said on Saturday that the ‘Pura Pravesha’ (the customary entry into the town of the incoming Paryaya seer after completion of his pre-Paryaya tour) of Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, would be held here on January 8.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Bhat said the focus on the Admar Mutt was on having an environment-friendly Paryaya. Hence all the banners of Pura Pravesha were in cloth. As many as 32 arches have been erected in different parts of the city, and each of them has the names of the previous seers of the Admar Mutt. This would ensure that it is a ‘Pura Pravesha’ in true traditional style. This would also introduce the rich heritage of the Admar Mutt to the devotees and the people. An impressive procession comprising of folk and bhajan teams would be held during the ‘Pura Pravesha.’ They would portray the rich heritage and culture of Tulunadu. All the celebrations would be in the traditional framework and reflect simplicity. Efforts havw been made to ensure that all the decorations on the ‘Pura Pravesha’ route were environment-friendly.

The ‘Pura Pravesha’ procession will begin at Jodu Katte and move on the Court Road, Dina Circle, Old Post Office Road, Ideal Circle, Tenkapete and culminate on the Car Street. The seer will enter the Admar Mutt at 5.55 p.m. on January 8. A civic reception will be held to felicitate Ishapriya Tirtha Swami on the Car Street at 8 p.m. Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Palimar Mutt will preside over the function. R. Ashok, Minister for Revenue and Municipal Administration, and Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister, will be the chief guests on the occasion, Mr. Bhat said. Yashpal Suvarna, President of the Hore Kanike Samiti, said that the Hore Kanike (offering of foodgrains, vegetables and related items by devotees to the next Paryaya Mutt, that is Admar Mutt) will be held on January 15. The offering from the devotees from Kodavoor, Mattu, Malpe and Admar would be taken in the ‘Hore Kanike’ procession on that day, he said.