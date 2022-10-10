Bharath Scouts and Guides to hold international cultural jamboree in Moodbidri

Nearly 50,000 scouts, guides, rovers and rangers from across the country and from about 17 foreign nations would take part

The Bharath Scouts and Guides will hold international cultural jamboree in the campus of Alva’s College in Moodbidri between December 21 and December 27.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, former Minister and State Chief Commissioner of Bharath Scouts and Guides P.G.R. Scindia said that this is the first time an international cultural jamboree is being organised. Nearly 50,000 scouts, guides, rovers and rangers from across the country and from about 17 foreign nations would take part in this unique jamboree.

The international cultural jamboree is being held in the 75th year of India’s independence. The diverse culture of the nation that professes ‘Ek Bharat Shrest Bharath’ will be showcased along with cultures of other nations during the week long event. “Being the maiden event, there might be some mistakes. We seek cooperation of all to make this maiden event a grand success,” he said.

Bharath Scouts and Guides District Chief Commissioner and Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation M. Mohan Alva said that apart from programmes for display of culture of participating nations, there will be yoga and dhyana sessions, marathon and cleaning drives. There will be visit to Shivarama Karanath Pilikula Nisargadhama where participants will also be taken around Pilikula Regional Science Centre. There will be cultural programmes every day between 5.30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

There will be special Christmas celebration on December 25 and the event will end with “Sarvadharma Prarthana” on December 27.

Mr. Alvas said that expense for the event has been estimated at around ₹30 crore. “We are calling upon people to contribute towards the event,” he said and added that coupons of different denominations have been created for this purpose.