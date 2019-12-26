Mangaluru

Betting racket unearthed

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Wednesday arrested a bookie who was running an online betting racket in J.P. Nagar.

A police team, based on a tip, raided the premises from where Ravi, 40, was operating and caught him red-handed. Ravi was receiving bets from punters for a Bangladesh Premier League cricket match. According to the police, he confessed to having run the racket for the past six months. The police also recovered ₹57,000 and a phone from him.

