Bengaluru-Mangaluru train services continue to remain affected

Train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru were affected for the second and third days as the South Western Railway was still clearing the track at the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section.

Following heavy rains, the track near Shiribagilu tunnel was affected by landslips, and the flow of slurry. SWR on Saturday stated that it would have to clear a large boulder by blasting it.

Consequently, Train No. 16585, Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Central overnight express, commencing its journey on Sunday was cancelled and its return trip on Monday as Train No. 16586 too remains cancelled for want of rake, said a communique from SWR’s Mysuru Division.

However, another overnight service between Bengaluru and Kannur/Karwar would be operated on the diverted route.

Train No. 16517/16523 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar express journey commencing on Sunday was diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Salem, Palakkad, and Shoranur instead of Mysuru, Hassan, and Sakleshpur.

Train No. 16512/16514 Kannur/Karwar - KSR Bengaluru express journey commencing on Sunday was diverted to run via Shoranur, Palakkad, Salem, and Jolarpettai instead of Sakleshpur, Hassan and Shravanabelagola.

Since these trains are running on diverted and lengthy routes, their services between Mangaluru Central and Karwar remain cancelled on Sunday and Monday.

Train No. 16523 KSR Bengaluru- Karwar express, commencing on Sunday, would partially be cancelled between Mangaluru Central and Karwar on its arrival at Mangaluru on Monday.

Since the rake would not be available at Karwar, Train No. 16514 Karwar- KSR Bengaluru express, commencing on Monday, remains partially cancelled between Karwar and Mangaluru, the communique added.