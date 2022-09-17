Beaches in Mangaluru cleaned by volunteers on International Ocean Day

Raghava M September 17, 2022 12:23 IST

A large number of people joined hands to clean beaches in Mangaluru on September 17, which is earmarked as International Ocean Day. The day is being celebrated across India on the theme ‘Clean Coast- Safe Sea’. National Cadet Corp (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from different colleges in Mangaluru were among several students who took part in the cleaning drive at Panambur beach. The Indian Coast Guard, State Disaster Response Force and personnel from various departments were involved in the drive. Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel flagged off the drive and also joined the youth in picking waste on Panambur beach, along with Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and Deputy Inspector General of Coast Guards, Karnataka, S.B. Venkatesh. Activist Jeeth Milan Roach led a team of volunteers who cleaned beaches in Bengre. Different sets of volunteers turned up at Meenakaliya, Tannirbhavi, Sasihitlu and Talapady beaches.



