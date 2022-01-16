Mangaluru

Barbers in Udupi seek relaxation from weekend curfew

Police checking motorists in Mangaluru on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Barbers in Udupi have opposed the weekend curfew imposed by the Government terming it as an unscientific move.

President of Udupi District Savitha Samaja, Vishwanath Bhandary, in a memorandum to Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Friday said that barbers did business on weekends. Weekend curfew has taken away the business of barbers, he said. Mr. Bhandary urged the Deputy Commissioner to exempt salons and parlors from the weekend curfew. Barbers are yet to recover from the loses they suffered during the past two lockdowns, he said.


